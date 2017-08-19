Girl Power! Emma Nyra & Victoria Kimani take on The United Nations

A couple of days ago recording artists Victoria Kimani and Emma Nyra were invited to the United Nations headquarters to speak about gender equality within Africa and the diaspora. They were both the keynote speakers for the Youth for Gender Equality event where they captivated the crowd with stories about their experiences in the entertainment industry […]

The post Girl Power! Emma Nyra & Victoria Kimani take on The United Nations appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

