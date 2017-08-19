Pages Navigation Menu

Girl Power! Emma Nyra & Victoria Kimani take on The United Nations

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

A couple of days ago recording artists Victoria Kimani and Emma Nyra were invited to the United Nations headquarters to speak about gender equality within Africa and the diaspora. They were both the keynote speakers for the Youth for Gender Equality event where they captivated the crowd with stories about their experiences in the entertainment industry […]

