Diego Simeone Praises the 'Fire & Spirit' of His Players After Atletico's Comeback Against Girona
Sports Illustrated
Diego Simeone Praises the 'Fire & Spirit' of His Players After Atletico's Comeback Against Girona
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has hailed the "fire and spirit" of his players after they fought back from 2-0 down to rescue a point against La Liga newcomers Girona at Estadi Montilivi on Saturday. Los Rojiblancos found themselves two goals …
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann sees red in Girona draw
Atletico Madrid dig deep to draw at Girona after Antoine Griezmann sees red
La Liga: Ten-man Atletico Madrid salvage draw against Girona, Sevilla hold Espanyol
Comments
