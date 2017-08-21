Giuly given ambassadorial role by Monaco

Former Monaco captain Ludovic Giuly has been given a role as an ambassador by the current French champions, the club announced on Monday.

Now 41, Giuly’s new position will include representing Monaco in official events and working with the club’s youth academy.

Giuly, capped 17 times by France, won the French title with Monaco in 2000 and was the captain of the side that lost to Porto in the 2004 Champions League final.

He joined Barcelona that year and helped the Catalan club win the Champions League in 2006. After spells with Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, he returned to Monaco for a season in the second tier in 2011/12.

The post Giuly given ambassadorial role by Monaco appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

