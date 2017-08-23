Give Buhari a chance, Etiebet begs Nigerians

By Gbenga Oke

Former Minister of Petroleum and All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Chief Don Etiebet, yesterday, called on Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari a chance, saying he means well for the nation.

He also said Nigerians must be honest with themselves and shun the myopic thoughts of some power drunk politicians.

Etiebet, who was reacting to the national broadcast by President Buhari, said he believes the President is working towards creating a prosperous Nigeria.

His words: “He has sincerely gone very far to lay the ground work to achieve the much-needed Nigerian unity. He stated that our unity can only come if we create an equitable and just nation.

“On restructuring the President said: ‘I want those at the forefront of the fight for restructuring Nigeria to bring me proposals and blueprints on how to make things better’.

“He said he wants to see resources shared in such a way that those from the areas where these resources come from do not feel cheated by the rest.

“Furthermore, the President said he wants to devolve power from the centre and he wants to free the regions to stand on their own as it is enshrined in our constitution.

“He also went on to demand a master plan of what should be done on his desk in the next six months just as he looks for a holistic treatment of all that ails us.

“What else do those condemning the President want? May be they neither read nor listened to his speech but had become fixated on their thoughts.”

