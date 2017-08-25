Pages Navigation Menu

Give ‘N’ Take Lottery: Elijah Iykemum, the new millionaire from Gombe is living his dream – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 25, 2017


Give 'N' Take Lottery: Elijah Iykemum, the new millionaire from Gombe is living his dream
There was joy and excitement as a cheque of N2,000,000 was awarded to Mr Elijah Iykemum, a 40 year old teacher from Gombe who had participated in the National Jackpot Lottery which is Nigeria's biggest Jackpot Lottery, organised by Give 'N' Take.
