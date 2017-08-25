Give ‘N’ Take Lottery: Elijah Iykemum, the new millionaire from Gombe is living his dream

There was joy and excitement as a cheque of N2,000,000 was awarded to Mr Elijah Iykemum, a 40 year old teacher from Gombe who had participated in the National Jackpot Lottery which is Nigeria’s biggest Jackpot Lottery, organised by Give ‘N’ Take. He was handed his cheque on the live broadcast of the 9th episode […]

Give 'N' Take Lottery: Elijah Iykemum, the new millionaire from Gombe is living his dream

