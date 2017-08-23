Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MPs now plot to throw out Sarah Serem salary cuts – Daily Nation

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

MPs now plot to throw out Sarah Serem salary cuts
Daily Nation
Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga has accused the salaries commission of embarking on a mission to drastically reduce MPs' pay and allowances without carrying out a job evaluation exercise. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Gladys Wanga: Salary cut for MPs unacceptableThe Standard
Fresh bid to trash SRC gazetted pay for MPs begins in earnestThe Star, Kenya
MPs reject salary reduction even before they are sworn inTUKO.CO.KE
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation –Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog) –swissinfo.ch
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.