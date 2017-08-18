Glenfiddich Whisky Takes The Party To Abuja With DJ Jimmy Jatt | August 19

The Glenfiddich Mavericks Night series continues its touring around Nigeria and hits Abuja this weekend.

The party series which has had top acts like Phyno, Niniola, Burna Boy, Davido, Airboy and others in Lagos, Owerri, Ibadan is poised to hit more cities.

Scroll down below to see pictures from the past editions.

The Traffic Bar is the slated venue this Saturday, August 19 in Abuja.

Legendary Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt will be on ground churning out the best music for guests and fans on the night with an exceptional surprise act coming on stage the same night.

Guests can enjoy a range of Glenfiddich whisky from 12 years up to 21 years bottles.

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2017

Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: The Traffic Bar, 39 Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja

Pictures from the last Mavericks Night.

Glenfiddich is inspiring the Mavericks spirit in you. Please drink responsibly!

