Glitz, razzmatazz as entertainers storm iFlix launch

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

It was a day of glitz, glamour and entertainment galore as Asia’s largest video subscription platform, Iflix recently made a grand entry into the Nigerian market. The brand unveiling which took place at their state-of-the-art office, in Lagos, had crème-de-la-crème in the society including celebrities in attendance. Leading the celebrities to the event were Olisa Adibua, Bizzle, Miss Vimbai, actress, Chy Leona, former BBNaija housemate. Gifty Powers, actor, Deyemi Okanlawon among others.

Iflix, which was founded two years ago in Malaysia has been in operation in 19 countries. The online video streaming platform which has over 220 studios and distributors, allow users have access to international and local TV entertainment series which ranges from animations to Asian, European, American and African movie contents for as low as ?799 and an annual subscription rate of ?6,392.

Speaking at the launch, Ngozi Madueke-Dozie, Iflix country manager said the subscription service is targeted at the mass market.

“We are excited to launch iflix in Nigeria; we have a lot to offer from our wide range of movie selection from around the globe. We are especially thrilled to launch iFlix in Nigeria because it offers affordability, variety, and convenience by giving our users an amazing selection of the best TV shows and movies from all over the world, to stream or download on any device of their choice for less than N800. We are fully operational in Nigeria, investing heavily in local content and the entertainment industry. We have a local operations team based in Lagos and this allows us to feel the pulse of our users, which we reflect in our marketing and content.”

