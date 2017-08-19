Glo Laffta Fest Moves to FESTAC

Globacom has said its nationwide mega comedy show, Glo Laffta Fest would hold tomorrow at the Golden Tulip Hotel, FESTAC, from 4.00 in the evening.

A release from Globacom enjoined residents of Lagos, especially those living around FESTAC and Amuwo Odofin area to troop out to enjoy the mega comedy show designed to check stress and sadness by promoting hearty laughters, happiness and general well-being.

The release further added that over a dozen top-notch comedians had been contracted to serenade attendees through sublime jokes, inimitable wit, pantomimes and wise cracks.

Some of the A-listers include Nigeria’s foremost comedy export, Basketmouth; master raconteur, I Go Dye; the self-acclaimed Bishop of the Osusu Ministry Worldwide, Gordons; Uganda’s funniest man, Salvador; music-comedy exponent, Kenny Black; Nigeria’s king of caricature, Bash the Cash; and punch-line maestro, Acapella.

Since the mega show hit the road on April 16, 2017, it has traversed 18 locations, including Port Harcourt, Abuja, Owerri, Warri, Yenegoa, Calabar, Uyo, Ibadan, Benin, Ijebu-Ode, Kaduna, Abeokuta, and Kubwa.

Globacom said the FESTAC edition of the show would come with all the paraphernalia of the hugely successful comedy brand. “All the comedians slated to perform on Sunday have given commitment to give their best. Our subscribers should look forward to having a time of their lives,” Globacom said in the statement.

To pep up the show, Globacom will wow attendees as it promises to bring some of Nigeria’s best known entertainers to grace the show. The show will be anchored by Nigeria’s foremost actresses, Juliet Ibrahim and Ebube Nwagbo.

Giving a vignette of what fun-lovers are to expect on Sunday, Godwin Komone (Gordons) said it would be an evening of unlimited fun and laughter, urging Glo subscribers to come out en masse to enjoy themselves.

To attend the FESTAC edition of Glo Laffta Fest, Glo subscribers are expected to use up to N2,000 credit within one month and text LOL with the location name to the short code 240; for example, “LOL FESTAC” to 240. Subscribers who do not meet this criterion but who wish to attend the show are advised to purchase N2000 airtime at the event venue for their own use. They will then be entitled to a ticket.

After FESTAC, the show moves to Suleja before going to other locations, such as, Kano, Anyigba, Lokoja, Port Harcourt, Onitsha, Makurdi and Ajah.

