Globacom stations shut by aggrieved guards in Ondo

“We Are Being Paid N10, 000 Monthly, Yet They Withhold It”

Thirty-three stations of Globalcom telecommunications in Ondo State have been shut down by their staff, causing untold hardship on thousand of subscribers who use the service.

This has been going on for the past two weeks in four local government areas of the North Senatorial District, as a protest over unpaid salaries by the security guards employed to secure the stations remains unresolved.

The affected areas include, Akoko North-East, Akoko North-West, Akoko South-East and Akoko South-West Local Government areas.The Guardian learnt that the telecommunication company owes the 66 guards, who were contracted under the employ of Concorde Security Limited, a total of 11 months salary arrears.

A number of the guards, who spoke with our correspondent yesterday in Akure, decried the actions of their employers, describing it as the highest level of exploitation.

They protested that the company was making huge profit but refused to pay them the meager amount they are entitled to as salary monthly. They stressed that they could no longer cope with the inhumane treatment. “We are earning N10, 000 monthly, it is very poor but we are managing it, yet they are denying us the money, this is unfair.”

The General Manager of Concorde Security Company, who identified himself as Mr. Friday, confirmed that the company owed them. “We are owing them, we are not denying that; it was due to the economic problem in the country. Our client, Globacom, owes us 16 months and we are able to pay the security up to 11 months”.

