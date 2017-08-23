GoDaddy CEO Blake to Retire, Wagner Named as His Successor – Zacks.com
|
Zacks.com
|
GoDaddy CEO Blake to Retire, Wagner Named as His Successor
Zacks.com
GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY – Free Report) has announced changes at its management level. The web hosting company announced that its chief executive officer (CEO), Blake Irving, would retire at the end of this year, effective December 31, 2017. Following the …
