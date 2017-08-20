Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gombe election: PDP floors APC, others

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won the Gombe State House of Assembly bye-election in Dukku north constituency. Hide quoted text The election was conducted on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, following the death of Gambo Kabade of the PDP on June 29. Results were announced at the Government Girl Secondary School […]

Gombe election: PDP floors APC, others

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.