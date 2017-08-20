Gombe election: PDP floors APC, others

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won the Gombe State House of Assembly bye-election in Dukku north constituency. Hide quoted text The election was conducted on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, following the death of Gambo Kabade of the PDP on June 29. Results were announced at the Government Girl Secondary School […]

Gombe election: PDP floors APC, others

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

