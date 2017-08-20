Gombe election: PDP floors APC, others
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won the Gombe State House of Assembly bye-election in Dukku north constituency. Hide quoted text The election was conducted on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, following the death of Gambo Kabade of the PDP on June 29. Results were announced at the Government Girl Secondary School […]
Gombe election: PDP floors APC, others
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!