Good! Nigerian Man Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar… Details (See Photo)
The man, Michael Asemota, had opened an account with a cheque of QR150,200 with an undisclosed commercial bank, where he is the sole signatory of the account.
As he got back home, he received an alert showing that a QR1,502,000 had been credited into his account by mistake instead of QR150,200. Asemota went back to the bank and returned the money.
Speaking to Qatar Tribune, Asemota said,
”After opening the account with the bank, I checked my balance to make withdrawals for a supply job and found the huge sum. I was amazed and decided to contact the bank.
I went to see the manager to report the error of QR1,502,000 deposited into my account. After checking for confirmation, the manager gave me a warm handshake in appreciation.” .
Asked why he alerted the bank about the error, Asemota said,
”I knew the money did not belong to me and shouldn’t be in my account in the first place, so there were no motives and temptations to keep it.”
The post Good! Nigerian Man Returns N150 million Wrongly Paid Into His Account In Qatar… Details (See Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!