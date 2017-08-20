Goodbye London, Hello Amsterdam! Watch Episodes 4 & 5 of #TalesFromPitchDrive

Have you been following #TalesFromPitchDrive? Yes? No? We got you. Click here for all the previous episodes. It shares the journey of the 14 startups from across Africa who were selected by Lagos-based tech incubator Co-Creation Hub for its Pitch Drive across Europe. They are looking to raise €20 million in funding. The startups who will spend five weeks […]

The post Goodbye London, Hello Amsterdam! Watch Episodes 4 & 5 of #TalesFromPitchDrive appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

