Goodbye London, Hello Amsterdam! Watch Episodes 4 & 5 of #TalesFromPitchDrive

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Have you been following #TalesFromPitchDrive? Yes? No? We got you. Click here for all the previous episodes. It shares the journey of the 14 startups from across Africa who were selected by Lagos-based tech incubator Co-Creation Hub for its Pitch Drive across Europe. They are looking to raise €20 million in funding. The startups who will spend five weeks […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

