Google introduces six-second previews to video search results

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Technology, Video | 0 comments

If you conduct a search on one of Google’s mobile apps, Google will let you watch a silent six-second clip of a video to help you determine if you need to see anymore. It’s only available on mobile for now.

