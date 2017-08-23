Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Bello confirms Lawal as new Kogi Head of Service

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has approved the appointment of Mrs H.O.K. Lawal as the new Head of Service for the state. She is to replace Dr Moses Atakpa who retired recently. The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lokoja, said that Lawal’s […]

Gov. Bello confirms Lawal as new Kogi Head of Service

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.