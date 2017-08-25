Gov. Bello retires Head of Service 72 hours after appointment

Barely 72 hours Mrs Hassana Kehinde Lawal was confirmed as the Head of Service of Kogi State, she has been retired by the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Her retirement is contained in a statement issued and signed on Friday in Lokoja by the Secretary to the state government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade. It would be […]

Gov. Bello retires Head of Service 72 hours after appointment

