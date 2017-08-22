Gov Okowa wants more security personnel in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, called on the Federal Government and the Police authorities to deploy more men to the state to cover identified black spots.

Governor Okowa also called for strengthening and regulation of neighbourhood watch and vigilante groups so they can provide intelligence and security information to the Police in their communities.

The governor, who spoke while decorating his Orderly, Mr. David Ebute, with his new rank of Police Inspector, said: “The Police in Delta State are doing very well, given the shortage of manpower. It is my hope and belief that with the recent recruitment into the Police Force, more men will be sent to the state.

“A nation with a growing population like Nigeria needs to equip the Police so they can fight crime and maintain peace and security.”

He commended Mr. Ebute, for his discipline and hard work, urging him to see it as a call to greater duty and service.

Reacting, Ebute thanked Governor Okowa and the Police Force for the opportunity to serve and promised to continue to be diligent in his duties.

