Gov. Ortom visits wife of his assassinated aide

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Gov Samuel Ortom has visited the wife of his assassinated aide, Dr Tervershima Adyorough, at Benue State Teaching Hospital, where she is receiving treatment. Ortom, who arrived from his China trip on Tuesday evening, went straight to the hospital to see the woman, who was also shot by the gunmen that killed her husband. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adyorough and his wife were shot by gunmen who raided their house in the early hours of Sunday morning.

