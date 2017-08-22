Government adopts whistleblowing policy to tackle human trafficking – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Government adopts whistleblowing policy to tackle human trafficking
Guardian (blog)
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, conveyed the approval to the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NATIP), Julie Okah-Donli. The Federal Government …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!