“Government for my country na joke” — Wizkid tweets

Wizkid had expressed his thoughts about the state of affairs about the country, and how Nigeria as a whole is run by the political elite. The starboy disclsoed this in a tweet, and insinuted that he’s not happy with what he’s been reading and seeing about the country, and then went ahead to conclude by saying …

The post “Government for my country na joke” — Wizkid tweets appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

