Government okays new boss for Murtala Muhammed Airport, promotes, redeploys aviation agencies officials

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Mrs. Victoria Shin-Aba as the new Airport Manager of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Shin-Aba is to replace Nehemiah Auta who had been redeployed to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Headquarters as Deputy General Manager (Operations).

Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in a statement issued recently to newsmen in Abuja, also approved the promotion of 13 deputy general managers at the FAAN to general managers, as well as the promotion of three assistant general managers of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) to deputy general managers, with a Chief Meteorological uplifted to the position of assistant general manager.

Similarly, the exercise saw the promotion of nine deputy general managers at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to the position of general managers while 36 assistant general managers were promoted to deputy general managers.

Also, Mr. Anozie Norris was appointed as Director, Human Resources, FAAN, to replace Hajia Salamatu Eluma who had been redeployed to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) as Director, Human Resources.

Kabir Mohammed was appointed as General Manager, (Accounts) for the authority while the General Manager, (Finance and Accounts), FAAN, was redeployed to the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) as Director, Finance and Accounts and the Assistant General Manager, Air Transport Regulations, Hajia Maryam Ismail, has also been moved to the NCAA.

