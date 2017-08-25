Governor Fayose Finally Reveals Why He Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With State Governors

Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, says he was absent at the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari held with state governors because he had other pre-scheduled activities to attend to.

Fayose who disclosed this via his Twitter handle, described the meeting as “impromptu”.

Buhari on Friday met with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after which he hosted state governors at the presidential villa.

Reacting to insinuations that he avoided the meeting, Fayose wrote on Twitter: “For those insinuating that I shunned d President’s meeting with govs, I didn’t.I had my installation as Apesin of Ado Ekiti slated for today.”

“Guests were already in Ekiti since yesterday for the chieftaincy title installation before I received notice of d meeting with the President.

“There was no how I could have abandoned the people here in Ado Ekiti for the impromptu meeting with the president.”

The post Governor Fayose Finally Reveals Why He Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With State Governors appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

