Governor Shettima makes new appointments

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

​Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima has approved the appointment of 24 additional advisers. They included 17 Special Advisers and seven Honorary Special Advisers. Two former deputy governors in the state, including Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal and Alhaji Ali Abubakar Jatau were among the honorary advisers. Others ​were Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu, Engr. Ibrahim M. […]

Governor Shettima makes new appointments

