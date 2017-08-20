Gov’t finally abandons controversial mandatory tow levy – Myjoyonline.com
Gov't finally abandons controversial mandatory tow levy
Myjoyonline.com
The Akufo-Addo government has announced it will no longer implement a plan to charge motorists a compulsory levy for towing services. In a letter signed by Transport minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, explained public resistance against the levy was enough …
Government discontinues mandatory towing levy
Govt backs down on towing levy again
