Gov’t finally abandons controversial mandatory tow levy – Myjoyonline.com

Gov't finally abandons controversial mandatory tow levy
The Akufo-Addo government has announced it will no longer implement a plan to charge motorists a compulsory levy for towing services. In a letter signed by Transport minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, explained public resistance against the levy was enough
Government discontinues mandatory towing levyGraphic Online
Govt backs down on towing levy againStarr 103.5 FM

