Govt revenue declined by N183.2bn in July

The Punch

The revenue accruing to the federation account from oil and non-oil sources recorded a decline of N183.26bn from N570.58bn received in the month of June to N387.31bn in July. The figures were revealed in a communiqué issued on Tuesday by the …

FAAC July revenue drops to N387.31b The Nation Newspaper



all 2 news articles »