Govt’ll crush any security threat—Gov. Ishaku

By John Mkom

Jalingo—Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has vowed to crush anybody that stands against efforts put in place to bring lasting peace to the state.

The governor stated this when he played host to traditional rulers at Government House, Jalingo, yesterday to condole with him on the death of the former governor, Danbaba Danfulani Suntai, who was buried on Saturday.

Governor Ishaku called on the traditional rulers to expose those hiding in their domains to perpetrate crimes.

He noted that traditional rulers, being the fathers of the state, must be in the forefront of the fight to maintain peace and order in the state for development.

Speaking, Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council and the Aku-Uka of Wukari, Chief Shakarau Angyu, said they came to condole with the governor and government of Taraba State over the demise of former Governor Suntai.

He also thanked the governor for giving his predecessor a befitting burial last weekend.

The post Govt’ll crush any security threat—Gov. Ishaku appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

