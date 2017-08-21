Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Lady Defrauds Partner Of N7m, Buys Car, Goes On Vacation – Information Nigeria

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Nigerian Lady Defrauds Partner Of N7m, Buys Car, Goes On Vacation
Information Nigeria
A 35 year old graduate, Gladys Assah has been arrested by the Operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad for allegedly defrauding her business partner, Nkiruka Okon, of N7million. Assah, a native of Cross river state, works as a network marketer for
Lady buys car, goes on dream vacation after duping her business partner (photo)NAIJ.COM
Graduate defrauds business partners, lavishes proceeds on car, travelsThe Punch
Female 'Fraudster' Nabbed in Lagos After N7m Scam Goes WrongThe Olisa Blogazine

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.