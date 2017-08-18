Pages Navigation Menu

Motsoaledi attends to KZN health institutions crisis – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Motsoaledi attends to KZN health institutions crisis
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has acknowledged that the crisis at health institutions in KwaZulu-Natal is caused by lack of leadership and poor management. Motsoaledi was addressing the media at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Cenral Hospital in Durban.
