Motsoaledi attends to KZN health institutions crisis – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Motsoaledi attends to KZN health institutions crisis
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has acknowledged that the crisis at health institutions in KwaZulu-Natal is caused by lack of leadership and poor management. Motsoaledi was addressing the media at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Cenral Hospital in Durban.
Lack of management skills responsible for KZN health crisis: Motsoaledi
