Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kakamega High School make last eight – The Standard

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Kakamega High School make last eight
The Standard
Boys football in East Africa games in Uganda 20.August.2017 Yusuf Mainge of Kakamega Kenya kicks the ball past Jeromy Kirya of Jinja SS, Uganda during the FEASSSA games match at Pece stadium, Gulu, Uganda. Green Commandos take opponents …
'Green Commandoes' storm quarter-finalsDaily Nation
Kakamega into FEASSSA quarters, Laiser shineCitizen TV (press release)
Laiser, Kakamega off to flier in FEASSA gamesCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.