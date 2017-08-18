Pages Navigation Menu

Grenade attacks on bars in Burundi capital kill 3, wound 27

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Grenade attacks on two bars killed at least three people and wounded 27 others in the Burundian capital of Bujumbura, police and hospital sources said on Friday. Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye told reporters one person died at the scene and 29 others were rushed to hospital after grenades were thrown into two bars in the…

