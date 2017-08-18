Grenade attacks on bars in Burundi capital kill 3, wound 27

Grenade attacks on two bars killed at least three people and wounded 27 others in the Burundian capital of Bujumbura, police and hospital sources said on Friday. Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye told reporters one person died at the scene and 29 others were rushed to hospital after grenades were thrown into two bars in the…

The post Grenade attacks on bars in Burundi capital kill 3, wound 27 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

