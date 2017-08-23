Griezmann handed two-game ban for ref insult – Vanguard
Griezmann handed two-game ban for ref insult
France international forward Antoine Griezmann was handed a two-game ban by the Spanish Football Federation on Wednesday after he was sent off at the weekend for insulting the referee. Griezmann. The 26-year-old was dismissed during Atletico …
