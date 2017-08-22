Group cautions Femi Fani-Kayode on anti Buhari utterance









The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has cautioned the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on his unpatriotic call on President Muhammadu Buhari “to resign and go home” as well his other vitriolic attacks on his person.The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Austin Braimoh, Chairman condemned the utterances of the former minister because of its potential to create division among various groups in the country.

Braimoh alleged that Fani-Kayode’s divisive write-ups and utterances have done a great harm to the country and Nigerians are sick and tired of his unpatriotic approach to national issues.

“It is regrettable that after the President delivered a speech to rally round the whole country for peaceful, growth and development, an unpatriotic Nigerian like Fani-Kayode is busy fanning the embers of division

“Time has come to advice Fani-Kayode to relocate to Ghana and complete his rehabilitation program and give Nigerians a chance to move on as one indivisible entity,” the group said

BMSG urged Nigerians to disregard the utterances of such individuals as the President is focused on working for the generality of Nigerians.

