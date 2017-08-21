Group urges tolerance amongst Nigerians

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE Southern Nigeria Forum for Development, SNFD, has called on Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation to be tolerant of one another in order to build a strong and virile nation, that every Nigerian will be proud of.

The group in a communiqué after its South-South caucus meeting by its chairman and Secretary, Mr. Mike Ogar and Dr Sunday Idemudia, said the group was formed to serve as “A driving force to galvanize all forces for the harvesting of southern resources, to the extent of same being denied the region over the years.”

They said there was urgent need to harness economic potentials in the region with view to developing an human capacity and identified acute in-balance in social, economic and political administration in the country and correct same, while advocating true federalism as the panacea to the country’s political and economic stability.

SNFD said: “It is our belief and resolves that commitment and mutual respect should be our principle as Nigerians, we must learn to be tolerant of one another, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation and join hands so that we can build a greater, equitable and stronger nation where we all will be proud of.”

