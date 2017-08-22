Pages Navigation Menu

Group Wants Eniola Aluko’s Racism Investigation Reopened

An Anti-racism group, Kick It Out has called on the Football Association to reopen the claim of racism filed by Chelsea striker, Eniola Aluko against England’s football head coach, Mark Sampson. Aluko had revealed Sampson made a racist comment about her family in Nigeria being infected with the ebola virus. Since she reported him, the…

