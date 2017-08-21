Guardiola Calls For Close Of Summer Transfer Window Before Start Of Season

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola believes it will do a lot of good, if the summer transfer window closes before the start of a new season.

The transfer sagas still raging on in Europe are causing headaches for clubs, with Coutinho , Van Dijk and Dembele of Dortmund, to mention a few, still making the waves.

And speaking from his own perspective, Guardiola believes closing the window before the start of a season will do a lot of good.

“It would be nice,” he told Sky Sports. “We would start the season with the squad that we would work with until the winter window. Everything would be quicker, less speculation.

“The managers and the clubs would work quicker and not wait for the deadline, the last moment, the last second. So I think it would be better.”

Meanwhile, he does not relish the fact that his side have to tackle Everton in the Premier League’s final match of the weekend.

He said: “I don’t like to play on Monday, the last game, when everybody is done and you play. I don’t like that, but it is what it is.

“I’m considering an opponent like Everton will be tough but I expect a good game – and to win the game, of course.”

The post Guardiola Calls For Close Of Summer Transfer Window Before Start Of Season appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

