Guber poll: Royal father advises Anambra people to embrace peace

The traditional ruler of Ossomala community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra, Igwe Victor Awogu, has advised the people to embrace peace during the Nov. 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

Awogu made this call while receiving the State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Mike Ozoemena and his management team, who were on an advocacy visit to the area on Monday.

He said that all hands must be on deck to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

“Our people must understand that peace is key to our development and nobody should take this election as a do or die affair.

“I urge politicians not to engage youths as thugs during their campaigns but encourage them to imbibe good conduct during the election,’’ he said.

He lauded the NOA team for the visit and promised to enlighten the people on the need for peace and effective participation during the election.

Earlier, Ozoemena urged parents and guardians to educate their children and wards on the need to be law abiding during the election.

Ozoemena called on the Igbos, especially traditional rulers to protect the rich cultural heritage and tradition of their people.

