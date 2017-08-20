Gunmen kill Ortom’s aide – Daily Trust
Gunmen kill Ortom's aide
Daily Trust
Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins this Sunday morning shot and killed Governor Samuel Ortom's Principal Special Assistant on Knowledge Economy and Investments, Dr Tavershima Adyorough. He was killed at his residence in Makurdi, Daily Trust …
