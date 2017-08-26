Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Dera Sacha Sauda Followers Burn Panchkula, Rajnath Singh to Hold High-level … – News18
News18
Dera Sacha Sauda followers have brought Panchkula to its knees following the conviction of their leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. At least 32 killed people have been killed and around 350 injured as supporters of the controversial godman …
