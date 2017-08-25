Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of rape: Manohar Lal Khattar blames mob size for security lapses – Firstpost
Firstpost
Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted of rape: Manohar Lal Khattar blames mob size for security lapses
Firstpost
Chandigarh: Under fire over the handling of the situation arising out of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday admitted that there were lapses but asserted appropriate action …
