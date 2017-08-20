Haa! Drunk Man Rams Into A Compound While Returning From A Club With Ladies (Photos)

A man who had too much to drink after going to night club in Delta state – almost killed himself and others following a terrible accident while returning from TGIF (Thank God Is Friday) groove. The guy who was with another man and three ladies in the car – drank a bottle of Red label as seen in the pictures below before crashing the car into a compound around 2.30am yesterday while returning from a night club.

According to reports, the drunk car occupants were very luckily as no one died in the accident. Only the car was damaged.