Hackers Of HBO demanding $6.5Million In Bitcoins After “Game Of Thrones” And “Westworld” Leak

Home Box Office (HBO), the American premium cable and satellite television network, which is owned by Time Warner recently lost control of their social media account to hackers. HBO was first hit by the ‘major cyber attack’ last month, in which hackers threatened to leak a massive 1.5 terabytes of stolen content. So far, personal …

The post Hackers Of HBO demanding $6.5Million In Bitcoins After “Game Of Thrones” And “Westworld” Leak appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

