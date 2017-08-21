Hard Business Terms by Foreign Retrocessionairs, Lack of Patronage, Worry Reinsurers – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Hard Business Terms by Foreign Retrocessionairs, Lack of Patronage, Worry Reinsurers
THISDAY Newspapers
Reinsurance firms in Nigeria, are currently grappling with twin problems of hard conditions and difficult business terms spelt out by their foreign retrocessionairs as well as non- patronage by indigenous insurance firms who prefer to cede their …
Nigeria Re trains customers
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!