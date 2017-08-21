Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Has Nigeria Qualified For 2018 Africa Nations Cup – (Find Out Here)

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria has booked their place in next year Africa’s Nations Championship after beating Benin Republic 2-0 in Kano to qualify on a 2-1 goal aggregate.

Rabiu Ali put the Eagles ahead in the 22nd minutes before Kingsley Eduwo doubled the lead for The Nigerians, two minutes after the restart.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa ended up as the hero of the day for Nigeria, when he saved a spot kick awarded to the Benin Republic following a hand ball in the box by Emmanuel Ariwachukwu

The post Has Nigeria Qualified For 2018 Africa Nations Cup – (Find Out Here) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.