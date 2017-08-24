Pages Navigation Menu

Hat trick: Ronaldo named UEFA player of the year

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Portugal national, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the UEFA Player of the Season for the 2016-2017 season. It is the third time Ronaldo will win the coveted award and well deserved after a campaign which saw the Portuguese superstar help Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League double. The award which was presented on the…

