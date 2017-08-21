Health Ban? Wizkid Has Just Endorsed Olamide’s New Single, “WO!” [See Tweet]

Following the tweet made my by Nigerian Health Organization, that Olamide’s new hit single “Wo!” is not good for public health, Wizkid took to Twitter to hype the new track! See tweet below… Source: Naijaloaded

The post Health Ban? Wizkid Has Just Endorsed Olamide’s New Single, “WO!” [See Tweet] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

