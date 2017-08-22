Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Heavyweight Boxer Floyd Mayweather Shows Off His £5MILLION Jewel-encrusted Watch Collection (Photos/Video)

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Heavyweight Boxer Floyd Mayweather Shows Off His £5MILLION Jewel-encrusted Watch Collection (Photos/Video)

American heavyweight Championship Boxer,the former five-division world champion revealed a dazzling set of diamond, emerald and ruby-encrusted timepieces while jetting to Las Vegas.

Mayweather, who Forbes values at £264m, explained he had splashed out on some new bling ahead of his press tour this week.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Among the watches was a £303,000 white gold Patek Philippe, a £310k “gift” from MGM Grand and a 101 he bought in Dubai for “over 1million dollars (£777k)”.

Mayweather, 40, told FIGHTHYPE.COM: “The MGM Grand bought me this, it cost 400,000 dollars (£310k).

“[Only] seven of these made in the world.”

Mayweather was bought the watch after one of his wins over Marcos Maidana in 2014.

MGM Grand – the same hotel that he has fought at most of his career – also bought him a Bugatti supercar.Floyd Mayweather's dazzling watch collection costs well over £1million

Floyd Mayweather reveals his expensive watch collection while travelling on a private jet

Floyd Mayweather's incredible Rose Gold G-Shock with rubiesFrom left to right, Floyd Mayweather explains he has: a gift from the MGM Grand, a 101 Tourbillion, 44mm Patek Philippe, a watch he currently has three of, a swanky timepiece from Jacob & Co Jewelry

Culled From The Sun

 

The post Heavyweight Boxer Floyd Mayweather Shows Off His £5MILLION Jewel-encrusted Watch Collection (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.