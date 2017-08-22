Heavyweight Boxer Floyd Mayweather Shows Off His £5MILLION Jewel-encrusted Watch Collection (Photos/Video)

American heavyweight Championship Boxer,the former five-division world champion revealed a dazzling set of diamond, emerald and ruby-encrusted timepieces while jetting to Las Vegas.

Mayweather, who Forbes values at £264m, explained he had splashed out on some new bling ahead of his press tour this week.

Among the watches was a £303,000 white gold Patek Philippe, a £310k “gift” from MGM Grand and a 101 he bought in Dubai for “over 1million dollars (£777k)”.

Mayweather, 40, told FIGHTHYPE.COM: “The MGM Grand bought me this, it cost 400,000 dollars (£310k).

“[Only] seven of these made in the world.”

Mayweather was bought the watch after one of his wins over Marcos Maidana in 2014.

MGM Grand – the same hotel that he has fought at most of his career – also bought him a Bugatti supercar.

