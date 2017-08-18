Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

HEKAN Church condemns arrest of members by FRSC, demands apology

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The United Church of Christ in Nigeria, HEKAN, has refuted claim by the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, that 44 persons were arrested on Wednesday for trafficking in Kaduna. Vice President of the Church, Rev. Emmanuel Namawho, in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna, called on the public to disregard news that two […]

HEKAN Church condemns arrest of members by FRSC, demands apology

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.