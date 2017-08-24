Henderson: Liverpool Deserved UCL Spot

Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson says the club is back where it belongs, after qualifying for the UCL group stage.

Emre Can scored a first half brace, as Liverpool won the second leg against Hoffenheim 4-2, to win 6-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool has not played in the champions league for the past three years and Henderson is happy to have secured a spot.

“It has been a brilliant night, the atmosphere was brilliant all night and we were brilliant at the start and set the tempo,” Henderson said to BT Sport.

“We let in a couple of goals, so we have still got things to work on, but overall we’re delighted to get back into the Champions League – where Liverpool belong.

“Getting back into the Champions League was our aim and we’ve done it. Now when we get into the Champions League itself we have got to do ourselves justice and win some games there.”

“I’m delighted for the lads and the fans,” Henderson said. “We’re in there and we’ve proved we can play against big teams. We’re happy to play against whoever we’re drawn against.”

